Retired pharmacist receives British Empire Medal

John Newstead was presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, for services to pharmaceutical heritage. Picture: Jo Clarke Jo Clarke

A Taverham man has been presented with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for preserving more than 2,500 pharmaceutical items spanning 50 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Newstead was presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, for services to pharmaceutical heritage. Picture: Jo Clarke John Newstead was presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, for services to pharmaceutical heritage. Picture: Jo Clarke

John Newstead, 88, of Ringland Road, had been named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2019 for services to pharmaceutical heritage.

In the 1960s, Mr Newstead recognised the important role that pharmacists played within the local community and so he travelled around the region collecting what he could from pharmacies that were modernising or closing down.

John Newstead was presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, for services to pharmaceutical heritage. Picture: Jo Clarke John Newstead was presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, for services to pharmaceutical heritage. Picture: Jo Clarke

He collected more than 2,500 items and built a small museum in his garden in order to share his collection.

He was presented with the BEM by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson on Wednesday morning.

John Newstead was presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, for services to pharmaceutical heritage. Picture: Jo Clarke John Newstead was presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, for services to pharmaceutical heritage. Picture: Jo Clarke

Mr Newstead’s collection was donated to Norfolk Museums Service in 1984 and the following year his recreated chemist shop was installed within the Bridewell Museum.