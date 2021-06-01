Bookings strong as restaurants' hope builds for June 21 restrictions easing
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Serving without face masks and being able to sit in larger groups at tables are among the freedoms Norfolk restaurants are looking forward to if June 21 restrictions are eased.
Some establishments such as Benedicts in Norwich are looking at making long-term changes as a result of the pandemic with chef Richard Bainbridge saying tables will continue to be spaced apart to ensure customers feel comfortable.
"We reassessed our business model throughout the pandemic and we found we can do this model with fewer tables in the room," Mr Bainbridge said.
"The only difference [from step four of the roadmap] would be customers being able to see our staff's beautiful faces.
"People are really excited to come out but they are still feeling uncomfortable as face masks still makes it feel very relative. Once all of these restrictions are out the way, people will really start to relax into the dining concept as it should be."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Bainbridge said the St Benedicts Street business's bookings are looking "very strong" with Fridays and Saturdays booked up until the end of July, and into August as it stands.
The Assembly House on Theatre Street in the city is looking forward to welcoming customers for both weddings and dining when restrictions are fully eased.
Most Read
- 1 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
- 2 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
- 3 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
- 4 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
- 5 Concerns for safety of missing Norfolk man
- 6 Nine arrested after 'disorderly' night in town
- 7 County's beaches busy as roads grind to a halt over bank holiday
- 8 Hopes for new schools and GPs to cope with rapidly expanding town
- 9 Glorious sunshine but Norfolk misses out on hottest day of the year so far
- 10 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
Chef-restaurateur Richard Hughes said couples have had to reschedule two to four times already, but generally feel "fairly sanguine" about the situation and are happy to wait until restrictions have fully eased.
Mr Hughes said: "We are hopeful it can all go ahead and I would feel disappointed mainly for the customers if it doesn't. I would rather they postpone it and avoid another lockdown, but we ultimately do what we are told."
The Gull Inn at Framingham Pigot is starting to see bookings climb, but proprietor Steve Munson believes the good weather means business is looking positive under the current guidelines.
"In our case most of our average tables are six and four so we are able to cope with this situation," Mr Munson said.
"The biggest concern is if they do not vaccinate most of the country and cases go up again."