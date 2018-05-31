From NHS heroes to community volunteers, response to crisis praised in special illustration

Rebecca has produced cartoons to support Clap for Carers. Picture: Rebecca Osborne Archant

From NHS staff and care workers to teachers, supermarket staff, delivery drivers and farmers, the coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in Norfolk.

Special EDP cover to thank the efforts of keyworkers designed by Rebecca Osborne. Picture: Archant/Rebecca Osborne Special EDP cover to thank the efforts of keyworkers designed by Rebecca Osborne. Picture: Archant/Rebecca Osborne

Today’s special EDP cover, drawn by local artist Rebecca Osborne, is a tribute to all those helping us get through this crisis. It offers a simple message to all those key workers heroes: Keep it up, you’re doing awesome.

The way the county has pulled together has been praised by high-profile figures.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Denise Bradley The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Rt Revd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, said: “Three cheers to all of you who are doing so much to support our communities at present. I have been very moved by the incredible stories of how ordinary people are doing extraordinary things during these unordinary days.

“Many of you are being Good Samaritans and rightly you are being recognised. I hope we will continue to do that, rather than ignore you as has too often has been the case. Thank you for all that you give.”

The Lady Dannatt MBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, who represents the Queen in the county, said: “I would like to say on behalf of Her Majesty thanks to all the people of Norfolk for the marvellous way that everyone has responded to the coronavirus threat.

“We stand in awe at the work of all NHS staff, other emergency and key workers as well as those working in care homes and throughout the community.

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Submitted Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Submitted

“It is a very difficult time for everyone but better days will return. Let us hope that will be very soon.”

Norfolk police chief constable Simon Bailey said: “At the start of the crisis I talked about hoping that the Norfolk spirit would come to the fore and that helping and supporting each other we would successfully come through the crisis.

The Lady Dannatt MBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley The Lady Dannatt MBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

I believe that since we have gone into lockdown the sense of responsibility and community spirit has shone through. And I think as a county we can be really proud of how we have responded.”

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said the response had been a massive community and partnership effort.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council

He said: “There is absolutely no doubt that the NHS has responded in a magnificent way to the challenges it has faced. But let’s also not forget all the people in the care sector, social workers, all the work being done in schools, volunteers, the public health team.

“I firmly believe we will have stronger communities and stronger partnerships coming out of this crisis.”

Rebecca Osborne, from Gorleston, who has been drawing keyworkers during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Richard Jarmy/richardjarmy.co.uk Rebecca Osborne, from Gorleston, who has been drawing keyworkers during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Richard Jarmy/richardjarmy.co.uk

It’s a privilege - EDP cover artist on thank you to Covid-19 heroes

I've just been sent this incredible picture from Rebecca Osborne - thank you my dear. #walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/vouZJer9N1 — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 15, 2020

Rebecca Osborne has spent lockdown drawing coronavirus key workers and they feature on her special cover of the EDP.

“It’s a privilege to do,” she said. “I’ve grown up in Norfolk and the EDP came through the door every day. Just to be involved with something paying tribute to the amazing work that is going on is an honour.”

Rebecca has produced cartoons to support Clap for Carers Credit: Rebecca Osborne/Twitter @rebeccavosborne Rebecca has produced cartoons to support Clap for Carers Credit: Rebecca Osborne/Twitter @rebeccavosborne

The artist, from Gorleston, sketches live cartoons at events and conferences for her job, but the outbreak of coronavirus led to most of her bookings being cancelled.

Mrs Osborne, 45, has instead spent her time creating digital pictures on her tablet to support Clap for Our Carers and other key workers, with the tag-line “Some superheroes don’t wear capes.”

She said: “From the point we went into lockdown I started and now some of the images are on tee shirts and all the profits are going to the NHS.”

Her drawing of Captain Tom Moore gained her national attention and he tweeted back saying: “I’ve just been sent this incredible picture from Rebecca Osborne - thank you my dear.”

