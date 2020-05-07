Search

Plea for 23,000 people shielding in Norfolk to seek support

PUBLISHED: 10:52 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 07 May 2020

Norfolk Resilience Forum is asking anyone who is shielding to make sure they seek out the help they need. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotos

Archant

People in Norfolk who are shielding during the coronavirus pandemic are being urged to seek support.

Local authorities around the county have contacted 23,878 vulnerable or shielding residents, but the area’s resilience forum wants to make sure it has not missed anyone out.

Broadland and South Norfolk District Council has the most residents shielding, with 6,903, while Breckland Council has 3,647, Great Yarmouth Borough Council 2,872, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 4,293, Norwich City Council 2,993 and North Norfolk District Council 3,170.

The Norfolk Resilience Forum offers advice, food boxes, medical and supermarket deliveries and befriending phone calls.

It has delivered 1,422 emergency food boxes to shielding residents and a further 613 boxes to those that are vulnerable across the county, alongside the government’s emergency food boxes.

But, the group is urging anyone that may have been missed to get in touch.

Stephen Evans, spokesperson for the Norfolk Resilience Forum said: “We have made contact with all residents that are shielding, offering information on how to gain extra support if they need it. If we have missed anyone, please make yourself known to us.

“We urge any residents that should be shielding to remain at home. If any of these residents are in need of an emergency food box or any other supplies.”

To ask for support, call Norfolk County Council on 0344 800 8020.

