Search

Advanced search

Joy as missing Spanish hound reunited with owner after 10 days

PUBLISHED: 09:33 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 24 June 2020

A dog is back home after missing for 10 days. Picture: Sue Walker

A dog is back home after missing for 10 days. Picture: Sue Walker

Archant

A Valencian hound that was missing for 10 days is back home with her overjoyed owner.

Sue Walker put posters up around North Creake, near Fakenham, after her pet went missing.

The dog had only arrived a week earlier from Spain and she had not had time to name her.

She said: “Some great news. After giving us 10 days of putting up posters, sleepless nights and plotting sightings, she finally succumbed to her hunger and was caught in a trap in a field behind our village.

“A big shout to everyone who took the time to call me with sightings, my friends who supported me and, most of all, to Linda and Teri, two amazing ladies who have worked night and day to achieve this happiest of endings.

“Thank you for showing an interest in our plight. She will be in lockdown for the foreseeable future.”

The 65-year-old, who is a shopworker in Wells-next-the-Sea, had rescued the dog online from Spain and it arrived at her home the week before.

But it escaped from her garden after the gate was left open at about 7.30pm on Saturday, June 13.

You may also want to watch:

The dog was seen at the gravel pits at the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) in Bircham, about seven miles away, on Sunday, June 14 and again on Monday, June 15.

And Ms Walker was desperately driving around the area putting up missing posters.

MORE: Valencian hound goes missing after just one week with new owner

She said: “She was proving very elusive. She was spotted several times away from CITB, towards Syderstone. This meant she was crossing the very busy B1454, which was worrying.

“We put food down and we were pretty sure she was taking it.

“Her name in the pound in Spain was Alexandra but she won’t answer to that.

“The dog is known as a Valencian hound. She’s about three-years-old and travelled with 19 other dogs from Valencia to the UK.

“I got her from the Hope for Podencos website, which lists rescued dogs for adoption. I used to live in Spain and I brought six of these dogs to England with me when I moved back.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘No attempt at decency’ - Starbucks apologises after worker ‘orders’ busker to move on

Busker Chris James, who was left intimidated after a Starbucks worker told him to move on. Picture: Dickie Hartt

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man charged with murder after death in woods appears in court

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Five cars scratched in same street

Townshend Terrace, in King's Lynn, where a number of cars were damaged Picture: Google