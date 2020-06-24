Joy as missing Spanish hound reunited with owner after 10 days

A dog is back home after missing for 10 days. Picture: Sue Walker Archant

A Valencian hound that was missing for 10 days is back home with her overjoyed owner.

Sue Walker put posters up around North Creake, near Fakenham, after her pet went missing.

The dog had only arrived a week earlier from Spain and she had not had time to name her.

She said: “Some great news. After giving us 10 days of putting up posters, sleepless nights and plotting sightings, she finally succumbed to her hunger and was caught in a trap in a field behind our village.

“A big shout to everyone who took the time to call me with sightings, my friends who supported me and, most of all, to Linda and Teri, two amazing ladies who have worked night and day to achieve this happiest of endings.

“Thank you for showing an interest in our plight. She will be in lockdown for the foreseeable future.”

The 65-year-old, who is a shopworker in Wells-next-the-Sea, had rescued the dog online from Spain and it arrived at her home the week before.

But it escaped from her garden after the gate was left open at about 7.30pm on Saturday, June 13.

The dog was seen at the gravel pits at the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) in Bircham, about seven miles away, on Sunday, June 14 and again on Monday, June 15.

And Ms Walker was desperately driving around the area putting up missing posters.

She said: “She was proving very elusive. She was spotted several times away from CITB, towards Syderstone. This meant she was crossing the very busy B1454, which was worrying.

“We put food down and we were pretty sure she was taking it.

“Her name in the pound in Spain was Alexandra but she won’t answer to that.

“The dog is known as a Valencian hound. She’s about three-years-old and travelled with 19 other dogs from Valencia to the UK.

“I got her from the Hope for Podencos website, which lists rescued dogs for adoption. I used to live in Spain and I brought six of these dogs to England with me when I moved back.”

