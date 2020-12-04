Where in Norfolk can you celebrate Christmas in church this year?

Published: 4:27 PM December 4, 2020

Christmas will be very different this year affecting many seasonal activities - including religious services.

If you plan to visit a place of worship during the festive season, check how your community is affected by using this comprehensive map, compiled using 118 data.

Government guidelines state that from December 2 in England, places of worship will re-open for communal prayer. There will be variations depending on the tier in each area.

Between December 23 and 27, you can attend a service with members of a Christmas bubble, which applies to all tiers.

For more information and detailed advice on attending a service, visit gov.co.uk.