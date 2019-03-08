Council representatives complete cross county cycle relay for Norfolk Day

A team of cyclists from each of Norfolk's councils have completed a round county cycle relay for Norfolk Day. Picture: Sabrina Johnson Archant

A team of cyclists from each of Norfolk's councils have completed a round county cycle relay for Norfolk Day.

The #NorfolkDay Cycle Relay has now come to a close. Riders from Norfolk's Local Authorities cycled over 170 miles, delivering the Norfolk flag to each council office.

Special thanks to everyone who has been involved in the day. Happy #NorfolkDay #NorfolkRelay19 ‍♂️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CUB01rwsba — SouthNorfolkCouncil (@SNorfolkCouncil) July 26, 2019

Setting off from south Norfolk council in Long Stratton early this morning (Friday July 26) the first cyclists headed east to Great Yarmouth and then onto north Norfolk.

The cyclists then travelled along the coast to King's Lynn before making their way to Breckland, Broadland and Norwich before finishing at Archant's head office.

Carrying the Norfolk Flag with them as they peddled, the ever rotating team of cyclists covered 170 miles and were supported by Richard Bradley and Helen Rainbow from Pedal Revolution in Norwich

Andrew Skiggs, a finance officer at Norfolk County Council, who cycled the entire 170 mile round trip, said: "The day has been really good, because we were picking up new cyclists on each leg there was always someone to talk to.

"The weather was just right, we had one shower between King's Lynn and Dereham but it was quite refreshing.

"There was a real buzz when we picked everybody up from the district offices, I'd like to think this could become an annual event," he said.