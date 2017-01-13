Recycling centres to reopen - but what can and can’t you take?

Getting rid of waste at Dereham Recycling Centre, one of Norfolk's tips set to reopen on May 11 amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

Eight of Norfolk’s tips are set to reopen, but people still won’t be able to offload some types of waste there.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Recycling Centre at Hempton, which will also reopen on May 11 as the Covid-19 lockdown continues. Picture: Ian Burt The Recycling Centre at Hempton, which will also reopen on May 11 as the Covid-19 lockdown continues. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk County Council has released guidelines of how its recycling centres will operate as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

The council plans to open its tips at Caister, Dereham, Hempton, Ketteringham, King’s Lynn, Mayton Wood, Mile Cross and Thetford on Monday, May 11.

But they will not accept trade waste, textiles, clothing or items for the reuse shops, which are closed. Other materials may also be restricted due to lack of collections from sub-contractors.

The centres will accept other types of waste they normally take on, including household and garden waste, scrap metal, paint cans, glass bottles, electrical items and wood.

Cars queuing at Ketteringham Recycling Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Cars queuing at Ketteringham Recycling Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Charges for DIY waste, which were introduced in 2018, can only be made by card - contactless if possible.

These charges include, per 80 litre sack or single item: Unsorted/non-recyclable DIY waste £5; rubble or timber £3; plasterboard £9.

The council’s advice adds: “Make sure you wear sensible clothing, gloves and footwear.

MORE: Some of Norfolk’s tips to reopen under social distancing, says council

“If you are in self-isolation, have Covid-19 symptoms, or if you have been in recent contact with someone else with symptoms, you must not visit our recycling centres under any circumstances.”

Tip visitors are asked not to bring their waste in large vans or trailers, as the centres can only accommodate small vehicles.

Fewer vehicles will be allowed on-site than normal so social distancing can be maintained, and the council has warned that if queuing becomes an issue, visitors may be asked to come back later. Staff won’t be able to help unload items, and only one person can leave a vehicle at a time - unless they need help unloading something heavy.

MORE: Fears lockdown fly-tipping going under-reported as ‘some areas’ record rise

The council said people who have been isolating due to suspected coronavirus needed to dispose of their waste differently to stop the spread.

You may also want to watch:

The council said: “Personal waste such as used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths should be stored securely within disposable rubbish bags.

“These bags should be placed into another bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

“Please put them aside for at least 72 hours before placing them in your usual external household waste bin.”