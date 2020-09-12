Calling all history buffs - Norfolk’s record office re-opens next week

The Norfolk Record Office at the Archive Centre re-opens next week Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

History buffs will once again have access to vaults upon vaults of information, as the Norfolk Record Office centre re-opens to visitors.

Michael Chenery of Horsbrugh, chairman of the Norfolk Record Office committee Picture: Norfolk Conservatives. Michael Chenery of Horsbrugh, chairman of the Norfolk Record Office committee Picture: Norfolk Conservatives.

From Tuesday, September 15, the office at the Archive Centre will re-open its doors, with additional measures to keep staff and visitors safe.

Among these, visitors must book research sessions in advance, with the opportunity to study between either 10am and 12.30pm or 2pm and 4.30pm.

Michael Chenery of Horsburgh, chairman of Norfolk Records committee, said: “With more time at home during lockdown, many of us have sought a new hobby or project to improve our wellbeing and keep us motivated.

“Exploring family history is a popular choice – we know this through the increased interest in the nationwide History Begins at Home initiative, led by our own archive service.

“As the Record Office re-opens, we look forward to welcoming new visitors who may be discovering this marvellous resource for the first time and all our regular customers too.”

For more information on the changes or to book a visit, telephone 01603 222599.