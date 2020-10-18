Norfolk records highest daily number of coronavirus cases- but still way below national average

The rate of infection has continued to grow in Norwich (pictured).

Norfolk has recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period, the latest figures have revealed.

Figures from Public Health England show there were 96 new Covid-19 cases across the county on October 13 - the most number of cases reported on a single day since the pandemic struck.

The previous highest daily rate for Norfolk was 79 cases on October 9, followed by 78 on April 28.

In Norwich, the rate of infection has continued to grow after the city set its record for the highest number of cases, 93.9 per 100,000 people, for the seven days up to October 13.

The number of cases in the city has increased to 96 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 14.

For comparison, the three local authorities with the highest rates across the county are Nottingham with 731 per 100,000 people, Knowsley (656) and Liverpool (598).

The average rate for the whole of England is 165.3 per 100,00 people for the same period.

In total 135 positive cases were recorded in Norwich in the week up to October 14, a rise from 108 the previous week.

The University of East Anglia’s voluntary testing scheme has been partly linked to the growth in cases in Norwich as it will be delivering more positive results.

Across the region, Broadland, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and North Norfolk have seen the infection rate drop.

For the seven days up to October 14, there were 33.6 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Broadland compared to 36.7 the previous week.

In Great Yarmouth, the rate dropped from 72.5 to 64.4 and in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk it dropped from 44.9 to 35.7.

North Norfolk reported a decrease in the infection rate from 31.5 to 29.6.

However, the infection rate rose in both Breckland and South Norfolk.

For the week up to October 14, the infection rate went up in Breckland from 37.9 to 47.9 and from 36.2 to 39 in South Norfolk.

East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk also saw an increase with their infection rates rising from 37.7 and 37.5 to 40.1 and 52.9 respectively.