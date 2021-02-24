News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk given extra £10m to stop Covid spread in care homes

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 4:29 PM February 24, 2021   
Care providers say they are struggling with recruiting carers Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

The department for health and social care has announced the Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund, which was first introduced in May 2020, will be extended, with Norfolk being able to use an extra £10.5m worth of funding. - Credit: PA

Norfolk has been given more than £22m worth of government funding to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in care settings.

Parts of Norfolk have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Get

The department for health and social care has announced the Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund, which was first introduced in May 2020, will be extended, with Norfolk being able to use an extra £10.5m worth of funding. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Department for Health and Social Care has announced the Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund, which was first introduced in May 2020, will be extended, with Norfolk being able to use an extra £10.5m worth of funding. 

Initially, the grant gave out £600m of funding to care settings across the country, with Norfolk receiving more than £12m to support social care providers to reduce the rate of transmission of the virus.

The government has now announced they will be extending the scheme until March 2021, giving the country an extra £546m of funding, of which Norfolk will receive almost £10.5m.

Stock image showing a person visiting a care home resident. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The department for health and social care has announced the Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund, which was first introduced in May 2020, will be extended, with Norfolk being able to use an extra £10.5m worth of funding. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A spokesperson from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the regulator of care facilities, said: "CQC view this as very good news for the county, especially considering the high amount of adult social care services there are in Norfolk, many of which have struggled during the pandemic."

The allocation of funding was calculated by the number of care home beds and people supported by community care providers.

Norfolk currently has 9,626 care home beds and 5,872 community care users and received the eighth-highest amount of funding from the government.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Downing Street, London.

Health secretary Matt Hancock - Credit: PA Photo/PA Wire

Most Read

  1. 1 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 2 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
  3. 3 Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack
  1. 4 Award-winning Norwich doctor - 'racism made me change my name'
  2. 5 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
  3. 6 Calls for bridge to stop A47 dualling work leaving villagers cut off
  4. 7 Council takes five minutes to agree to £100,000 land purchase
  5. 8 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
  6. 9 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
  7. 10 Search continues for man missing in the Broads

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said: "From the very start of this outbreak, we have been working to protect our brilliant social care workforce and the most vulnerable in our society.

"Our package sets out clearly the extra steps local councils and care homes should be taking as we stamp out the spread of this virus."

The funding is split 80/20 between care homes within Norfolk and CQC community care providers and will be put towards making sure any care staff who are isolating will receive their normal wages, support recruitment, provide accommodation for staff who choose to stay separate from their families, and limit staff movement between settings unless absolutely necessary.

The funding can be used for purchases between October 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

Coronavirus
Health
Norfolk
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021.

Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
St Crispins Flyover. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Sunset across the River Yare near Brundall on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man's body found in water near Broads moorings

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus