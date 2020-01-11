Did you see the wolf moon over Norfolk?

Wolf moon at Sunset. Picture: David Brooker (c) copyright newzulu.com

Stargazers across Norfolk have captured stunning photos of the first full moon of 2020.

The moon, known as a wolf moon, lit up the sky on Friday night.

Readers share their photos of the moon from locations across Norfolk.

Sue Wood captured the moon with a red sheen as it rose over the pine woods in Holkham.

Julie Kemp was able to photograph the moon against a red and purple sunset while Valerie Bond waited until late evening to capture the moon against a dark night's sky.

This year the full moon looked different as the moon drifted into the earth's shadow to become a wolf moon eclipse.

The name wolf moon comes from ancient times where according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, and may date back to Native American tribes when wolves would howl outside village.

