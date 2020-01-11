Search

Did you see the wolf moon over Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 11:53 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 11 January 2020

Wolf moon at Sunset. Picture: David Brooker

Wolf moon at Sunset. Picture: David Brooker

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Stargazers across Norfolk have captured stunning photos of the first full moon of 2020.

First full moon of 2020, known as the Wolf Moon. Picture: Julie KempFirst full moon of 2020, known as the Wolf Moon. Picture: Julie Kemp

The moon, known as a wolf moon, lit up the sky on Friday night.

Readers share their photos of the moon from locations across Norfolk.

Sue Wood captured the moon with a red sheen as it rose over the pine woods in Holkham.

Julie Kemp was able to photograph the moon against a red and purple sunset while Valerie Bond waited until late evening to capture the moon against a dark night's sky.

First full moon of 2020, known as the Wolf Moon. Picture: Julie Kemp

This year the full moon looked different as the moon drifted into the earth's shadow to become a wolf moon eclipse.

The name wolf moon comes from ancient times where according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, and may date back to Native American tribes when wolves would howl outside village.

Wolf moon rising over the pine woods at Holkham. Picture: Sue WoodWolf moon rising over the pine woods at Holkham. Picture: Sue Wood

Wolf Moon of January 2020. Picture: Valerie BondWolf Moon of January 2020. Picture: Valerie Bond

Wolf Moon of January 2020. Picture: Valerie Bond

