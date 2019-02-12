Search

‘I wonder if she is an Norwich City fan?’ - Region reacts to Olivia Colman’s Oscar win

PUBLISHED: 09:28 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 25 February 2019

Olivia Colman, winner of the Best Actress In A Leading Role Award for The Favourite. Picture Alberto Rodriguez/PA Wire.

PA Wire

Fans across world have expressed their love for Norfolk’s own Olivia Colman after she won the Oscar for best actress at last night’s awards.

Norwich High School for Girls said it would be celebrating former-pupil Ms Colman’s Oscar triumph with a special assembly in her honour.

The school tweeted: “Wow! Congratulations to Norwich High alumna Olivia Colman for her best actress Oscars win! An exceptional achievement, ending a very successful awards season. We cannot wait to celebrate your success in assembly later this morning!

Local football supporters also took to twitter to discuss whether the former Norwich sixth former was a canaries fan, with one tweeting: “Yes Olivia Colman!! Wonder if she is an ncfc fan, seeing as she was born in the fine city?”

Others in the county said they were proud of the local girl for putting Norfolk on the Hollywood map.

Michiel Willems tweeted: “Yes Olivia Colman! From a local ITV actress in Broadchurch to a Hollywood powerhouse in just a few years. Not bad for a surveyor’s daughter from Norfolk.”

As well as local congratulations, the award winning actress garnered praise from high profile figures, included the Prime Minister Theresa May, who tweeted: “Congratulations to Olivia Colman and all of the British winners and nominees at Oscars 2019⁠⁠. You are great ambassadors for British culture on the global stage.”

Former Peep Show co-star, Robert Webb, tweeted: “WHOOP! Congratulations to the brilliant & glorious Olivia Colman.”

Radio 1 breakfast show presenter Greg James tweeted a picture of a text from a Swaffham listener suggesting the actress was paraded round London on a bus, with the DJ adding: “Not a bad idea from Julie here. Olivia Colman is the National Treasure we all need right now.“

