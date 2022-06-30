News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

British Legion member handed 'highest national award'

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:50 PM June 30, 2022
Lord Dannatt handing the national certificate of appreciation and the badge of meritorious service to Bill Kerr

Lord Dannatt handing the national certificate of appreciation and the badge of meritorious service to Bill Kerr - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A veteran described as the embodiment of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has been honoured with the highest national award for his service.

Bill Kerr was given the national certificate of appreciation and the badge of meritorious service by Lord and Lady Dannatt at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 30.

He was handed the award for putting veterans and their families first, as well as serving personnel - described as the embodiment of the legion’s motto, ‘service not self.’

Lord and Lady Dannatt with Bill Kerr

Lord and Lady Dannatt with Bill Kerr who was awarded the national certificate of appreciation and the badge of meritorious service - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Mr Kerr has been involved with the RBL since 1958 when he joined his branch in Kent and in the Norfolk division in King’s Lynn for the last 22 years - serving as county chair for four years.

After he was honoured with the award, he said, “I am just speechless after this, and completely overwhelmed, this is an absolute honour.” 

Paul Smith, current county chair, said this was only the second time in 14 years he has seen this award handed out. 
 

