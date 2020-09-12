Estate plans glamping site, music festival and other events

One of the yurts at Raynham Estate's Wild Meadow glamping site. Picture: Supplied by Raynham Archant

Key workers who have helped in the fight against coronavirus can be among the first to try glamping at a Norfolk estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inside one of the yurts at Raynham Estate's Wild Meadow glamping site. Picture: Supplied by Raynham Inside one of the yurts at Raynham Estate's Wild Meadow glamping site. Picture: Supplied by Raynham

Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, is offering a NHS and other key workers a 50pc discount to stay at four yurts at its new Wild Meadow glamping site from September 18-20.

Lisa Wheeler, Raynham’s events manager, said the glamping site was being run as a temporary “pop-up” venture this year, but they hoped to run a full season from Easter to September next year with more yurts.

Ms Wheeler said a music festival and other events were also being planned as the estate expanded into tourism.

She said: “The accommodation is a great partner to the events and weddings that we hope to run once social distancing restrictions are relaxed again.

“We have had great feedback so far and hope that our glamping venture will flourish and expand as North Norfolk becomes ever popular as a holiday destination.”

Ms Wheeler said the yurts, which sleep up to five people, would normally cost £150 a night before the key worker discount.

She said this was the first year Raynham had offered accommodation.

The estate has put in an application to North Norfolk District Council for up to 10 yurts at the site, which is on a field between Swaffham Road and River Wensum, next to woodland.

Ms Wheeler said the plan was to have eight there next year and two more in 2022.

The music festival would be called Wildfest at Raynham and take place on the May bank holiday weekend next year. Ms Wheeler said it would feature local bands and would have a strong “food and drink” element, with a pop-up restaurant serving Norfolk produce including Aberdeen angus beef and venison from deer on the estate.

She said the estate also planned to host weddings in the walled garden and parkland as well as other events and festivals.

Ms Wheeler said they had hoped to move further ahead with the plans this year, but everything except for one event - a socially-distanced outdoor theatre performance - had to be cancelled due to the lockdown restrictions.

Key workers interested in booking the yurts can email bookings@raynham.co.uk.