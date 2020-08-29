Search

Broken down train leads to cancellations between Norwich and Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 14:46 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 29 August 2020

A broken down train at Worstead has caused cancellations. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

A broken down train has led to disruption for Norfolk rail passengers.

Greater Anglia said a broken down train at Worstead on Saturday (August 29) afternoon meant some lines were blocked and some services were cancelled.

They said engineers were working to get the broken down train moved as soon as possible, but that rail replacement buses would need to be used in the meantime, with disruption expected until 4pm.

Cancelled services included the 1.44pm train from Sheringham to Norwich, the 1.45pm train from Norwich to Sheringham and the 2.47pm train from Sheringham to Norwich.

