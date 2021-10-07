News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Greater Anglia confirms rail recovery in the region

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:37 PM October 7, 2021   
Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK

East Anglia's rail network is on the rebound following a disruptive 18 months. - Credit: Archant

Greater Anglia has confirmed that it is today carrying over two-thirds of its pre-pandemic numbers as the region's rail network continues to recover post-Covid lockdowns.

Latest information from the train operating firm has shown East Anglia's rail network is on the rebound following a disruptive 18 months.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "More and more people are returning to rail and we are currently carrying 69% of passengers, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Around this time last year, we were carrying 33% of passengers, compared to pre-pandemic levels."

This news comes on the back of information from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) which showed that rail travel started to rebound between April and June 2021 following the gradual easing of government Covid-19 restrictions.

Overall, there were 182 million rail passenger journeys made between April and June 2021. This is more than five times the number of journeys made in the same quarter last year (April to June 2020).

