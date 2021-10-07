Greater Anglia confirms rail recovery in the region
- Credit: Archant
Greater Anglia has confirmed that it is today carrying over two-thirds of its pre-pandemic numbers as the region's rail network continues to recover post-Covid lockdowns.
Latest information from the train operating firm has shown East Anglia's rail network is on the rebound following a disruptive 18 months.
A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "More and more people are returning to rail and we are currently carrying 69% of passengers, compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“Around this time last year, we were carrying 33% of passengers, compared to pre-pandemic levels."
This news comes on the back of information from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) which showed that rail travel started to rebound between April and June 2021 following the gradual easing of government Covid-19 restrictions.
You may also want to watch:
Overall, there were 182 million rail passenger journeys made between April and June 2021. This is more than five times the number of journeys made in the same quarter last year (April to June 2020).
Most Read
- 1 'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain
- 2 'A hard pill to take' - Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis
- 3 Man killed in west Norfolk hit-and-run named
- 4 Car crashes into shop in city centre
- 5 Revealed: The most popular places to move to in Norfolk
- 6 Two former Norfolk police officers due in court over indecent images
- 7 Council purchase of former carpet shop complete after 20 years empty
- 8 Man who threatened teen with screwdriver jailed for four years
- 9 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
- 10 Woman in care home went five months with uncut toenails, report finds