Video
New home for Norfolk's nuclear bomber
- Credit: IWM
A former nuclear bomber that once flew from Norfolk as a deterrent during the Cold War has gone on display following a five-year restoration project.
The 110-foot wingspan Handley Page Victor is the only surviving aircraft of its type, having taken its first flight in 1959.
The strategic bomber served initially as part of the nation's nuclear deterrent based with No.57 Squadron at RAF Honington, near Thetford, and later as a fuel tanker at RAF Marham.
It was acquired by IWM Duxford in 1976 on its retirement from service.
Former Group Captain Alistair Sutherland, who attended an event to mark completion of its restoration, recalled serving as a navigator on the plane.
The 89-year-old, from Fakenham, said there would be two navigators and an electronics officer in the back of the plane, and a pilot and co-pilot at the front.
“It was very cramped but you were all pretty busy so it worked out pretty well and we were all friends and especially if you went overseas we had some good nights abroad,” he said.
Jon White, head of conservation at IWM Duxford in Cambridgeshire, said the restored Handley Page Victor XH648 was “the only one”.
“There were only ever six of this particular one made and this is the last surviving one,” he said.
“That’s why the museum has spent such a long time on it.
“It’s a totally unique aircraft and shows a really interesting part of British aviation history.
“It was one of three aircraft designed to be Britain’s first nuclear bombers.
“It’s kind of an iconic aircraft for its shape, it was so futuristic and even now it does look futuristic for an aircraft.”
Victors could fly at up to 600mph and carry a single nuclear warhead.
Their most famous mission was carried out by a fleet of aircraft which refuelled a Vulcan bomber as it flew over the South Atlantic to attack Port Stanley airfield during the 1982 Falklands War.
The five-year Duxford restoration project saw some parts removed altogether with new parts made to replace them, and was one of the largest projects ever undertaken by the museum.