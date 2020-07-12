‘I’ve wanted this since I was 12’ - racing driver to pursue NASCAR dream in USA

Keenan Tully plans to move to North Carolina next year to chase his Nascar dream Picture: Keenan Tully

A stock car racer is planning to leave Norfolk to pursue his NASCAR dream in the US.

Keenan Tully plans to move to North Carolina next year to chase his Nascar dream Picture: Keenan Tully

Keenan Tully, 20, from Aylsham, who works as a mechanic for Team Lotus which runs cars in Formula One among other motorsports, has been racing full-sized cars since he was 12 and was drawn to NASCAR after being invited to race for the now defunct Patriot Motorsports team for a weekend in 2018.

Mr Tully, who has won 17 trophies in his career so far, said: “It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was 12, driving a racing car, but then once I actually went over there and raced with them I knew that NASCAR is what I’ve got to do now.

“So ever since then I’ve just been planning my move over there.”

NASCAR, which stands for National Association of Stock Car Racing, is one of the most popular sports in America and sees stock cars hurtle around oval circuts at speeds of over 200mph.

Keenan Tully plans to move to North Carolina next year to chase his Nascar dream Picture: Keenan Tully

The racing driver is aiming to move to North Carolina alongside his brother, as he says it is a hotbed of racing action with the majority of NASCAR teams based in the state.

His passion has seen him complete a weight loss across the last couple of years in order to cope with the g-force of the sport’s powerful cars.

He added: “A couple of years ago I went through a big weight loss journey, when I was 16 I weighed over 18 stone and I lost six stone in 10 months.

“I did that to carry on my racing career, because to drive these cars you have to be fit and quite strong because they are quite harsh to say the least.”

Keenan Tully plans to move to North Carolina next year to chase his Nascar dream Picture: Keenan Tully

To become a professional NASCAR driver, Mr Tully says he will first have to either hire a team’s car to race in (the main entry route to NASCAR) or buy his own car to maintain himself, something which he is currently looking for sponsors to help him with.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Mr Tully can contact him at keenantullymotorsport@gmail.com

