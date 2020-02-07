Search

New podcast takes sideways look at Norfolk news

07 February, 2020 - 12:30
On the Huh: a sideways look at Norfolk news, has launched, presented by Jessica Long and Steven Downes Picture: Archant

Archant

Have you ever wondered what is Norfolk's greatest playground, or why China can build a hospital more quickly than Norwich can construct a traffic island?

If so (or if not), then our new EDP/Evening News podcast is for you.

On the Huh is a fortnightly show that takes a sideways look at news.

Presenters Jessica Long and Steven Downes will be silly, stern, shocking, sad - and occasionally serious - as they discuss things including:

■ The stories that are making us talk, including why on Earth anyone would want a Mamma Mia Bottomless Brunch

■ East Angrier: a fricassee of fury, comprising your angry letters, what makes us mad, plus the dangerous world of reader comments on our stories

■ Norfolk's Greatest: it might be a statue, a roundabout, a bench or even a pond.

To listen to episode one of On the Huh, visit https://audioboom.com/channels/5013233

