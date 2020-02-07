New podcast takes sideways look at Norfolk news
07 February, 2020 - 12:30
Archant
Have you ever wondered what is Norfolk's greatest playground, or why China can build a hospital more quickly than Norwich can construct a traffic island?
If so (or if not), then our new EDP/Evening News podcast is for you.
On the Huh is a fortnightly show that takes a sideways look at news.
Presenters Jessica Long and Steven Downes will be silly, stern, shocking, sad - and occasionally serious - as they discuss things including:
■ The stories that are making us talk, including why on Earth anyone would want a Mamma Mia Bottomless Brunch
■ East Angrier: a fricassee of fury, comprising your angry letters, what makes us mad, plus the dangerous world of reader comments on our stories
■ Norfolk's Greatest: it might be a statue, a roundabout, a bench or even a pond.
To listen to episode one of On the Huh, visit https://audioboom.com/channels/5013233