Norfolk contestant to star on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:07 AM December 16, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 16, 2020
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 09:00:00 on 16/12/2020 - Programme Name: RuPaul's Drag Race

Bimini Bon Boulash from Norfolk is a contestant on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK series 2 (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston - Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston

A drag queen who grew up in Norfolk is set to star in the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK on BBC iPlayer. 

Bimini Bon Boulash has been announced as one of the 12 contestants and all will compete for the coveted title of The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 09:00:00 on 16/12/2020 - Programme Name: RuPaul's Drag Race

The cast of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK series 2 - (L-R) Tayce, A'Whora, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, Joe Black, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston - Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston

The queens will battle it out over 10 weeks with a series of challenges and the judges are RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr with a celebrity guest each week.

Bimini Bon Boulash, who now lives in London, said: "Going into RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is crazy because I only seriously started my drag journey eighteen months ago, but I’ve learnt that if I put my mind to it, I can do what I want to do. I’m ready to show the world what I’ve got."

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 16/12/2020 - Programme Name: RuPaul's Drag Race

Bimini Bon Boulash has been announced for Ru Paul's Drag Race UK series 2 (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston - Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston

The 26-year-old also has a degree in journalism, loves yoya and has been a vegan for seven years. 

The second series launches on Thursday, January 14 at 7pm on BBC iPlayer and it is produced by World of Wonder for BBC Three and follows the success of the US version and first UK series, won by The Vivienne. 


