Norfolk contestant to star on RuPaul's Drag Race UK
- Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston
A drag queen who grew up in Norfolk is set to star in the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK on BBC iPlayer.
Bimini Bon Boulash has been announced as one of the 12 contestants and all will compete for the coveted title of The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.
The queens will battle it out over 10 weeks with a series of challenges and the judges are RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr with a celebrity guest each week.
Bimini Bon Boulash, who now lives in London, said: "Going into RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is crazy because I only seriously started my drag journey eighteen months ago, but I’ve learnt that if I put my mind to it, I can do what I want to do. I’m ready to show the world what I’ve got."
The 26-year-old also has a degree in journalism, loves yoya and has been a vegan for seven years.
The second series launches on Thursday, January 14 at 7pm on BBC iPlayer and it is produced by World of Wonder for BBC Three and follows the success of the US version and first UK series, won by The Vivienne.
