Norfolk pupils' bid for Christmas Number One slot

Published: 11:24 AM December 18, 2020

Hundreds of Norfolk school pupils have sang on a single which has been released in time for Christmas - Credit: Peter Strudwick

Hundreds of pupils from schools across Norfolk have launched a bid to beat Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber to the top of the charts this Christmas.

For the past few weeks some 300 children from 16 schools across the county, aged between five and 18 - led by a series of socially distanced choirs from Springwood High School - have been recording themselves singing and performing to a track written by Springwood staff member Lauren Knight and director of music Peter Strudwick.

Mr Strudwick said their song 'Sing A Little Joy' is a "musical and technological triumph" and hopes it will spread some joy to those who listen to it. "It's an amazing song with an epic stadium anthem feel and it's guaranteed to get everyone who hears it singing along," he said.

Pupils hope their festive anthem Sing a Little Joy will top the charts at Christmas - Credit: Peter Strudwick

The song has been released as a single and is available on all music platforms for streaming and downloading.

Mr Strudwick said: "We are releasing it commercially so we can also raise funds for NHS charities. Springwood is just a short distance from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and many of our pupils have parents who work at the hospital.

"We are really hoping that the song could go viral on social media and make the charts. We hope Norfolk rallies behind this song and promotes it on social media using the hashtag #singalittlejoy."

"Many schools have struggled to keep music going over the last few months but for many students, music is at the very heart of what makes them tick and not being able to play in bands and orchestras and sing in choirs has been very hard."

Schools taking part include Springwood High School, in King's Lynn, Northgate High School in Dereham, Clenchwarton Primary School, Edward Orledge Ormiston Academy in Great Yarmouth, Gaywood Primary School in King's Lynn, Heacham Infant and Nursery School, Heacham Junior School , Heather Avenue Infants School in Norwich, Hempnall Primary School in Norwich, Poringland Primary, Snettisham Junior School, Snettisham Infants School, Stalham Junior School , Walpole Cross Keys Primary School, West Lynn Primary School and the Woodlands Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth.



