WATCH: Norfolk punk band's guerrilla gig causes festival ruckus

A Norfolk punk band sparked a near-riot at a music festival after they turned up to play a guerrilla gig outside.

Glitchers, from Dereham, who have become known for taking to the streets to play after venues remained closed at the end of lockdown, pitched up outside Outbreak Festival in Manchester last Friday night to entertain crowds on their way in.

Crowds quickly gathered as the two-piece began to play and within minutes their crowd was blocking the entrance and security were called.

As security guards moved in to shut them down, fans began to pogo around them in order to stop security switching them off.

Singer and guitarist Jake Haydn said: "We're completely blown away, everyone was going crazy.

"As we were playing I could see the security moving in, I normally speak with them, but as we were playing and we only do 10 minutes I figured they could wait.

"But then they started trying to work out how to shut off my amp, which was funny as its actually wireless."

Glitchers in action - Credit: Glitchers

But as they continued, drummer Sophie Drew said security guards began to take rougher action.

She said: "They grabbed Jake's cousin who roadies for us and pulled him away, so I said 'hey you don't just grab people like that', and then one of them took a swing for me."

But the experience was quickly improved when a festival organiser approached them and asked them to play inside the festival the next day.

The group accepted and as they were a late addition, they were scheduled to play on the venue's skate park.

Mr Haydn added: "It was a great experience, it was the first time we'd played a festival of that size and it was great to have our artist passes.

"We're used to make shift stages, so the skate park was the perfect venue, and loads of people turned up to see us."

Now the band hopes to capitalise on festival success as they head to 50 towns and cities for a tour of flashpoint gigs on streets across the UK.

Outbreak Festival has been contacted for comment.