More Norfolk pubs offer to become vaccination stations

Published: 10:58 AM January 1, 2021

The Crown Inn, at Gayton, which has joined pubs offering to become vaccination stations - Credit: Chris Bishop

More pubs have come forward to offer their premises as vaccination stations to speed up the roll-out of the Covid jab.

The Crown Inn at Gayton, near King's Lynn, the Jolly Brewers at Shouldham Thorpe, near Downham Market and the New Inn at Hockwold, near Brandon, have joined the Bank House in Lynn in offering their venues to help.

Lisa Staples, landlady of the Crown, said: "I saw Kate Nicholls from UK Hospitality who said hotels could be used. I thought we've got a network of pubs across the country, the food-led ones have got huge fridges."

Neil and Lisa Staples, who run the Crown Inn at Gayton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mrs Staples, who runs the Crown with her husband Neil, said pubs had already become Covid-secure and had plenty of parking.

"We're more than happy to offer our space as a vaccination station to help get these vaccinations done so that we can all go back to normal faster," she said.

The Jolly Brewers posted on its Facebook page: "We have today written to the health secretary and prime minister to offer our assistance in anyway we can with the rolling out of the vaccine - whether it be storage, a safe, private room to administer or our general help in organising such a task.

"The reason we have done that is because there is a huge, bright light at the end of the tunnel and we want to do all we can to get us all through that tunnel as quickly as we can."

Adam Noble, director of Resolution Pubs, which runs the Jolly Brewers at Shouldham Thorpe and the New In at Hockwold - Credit: The Jolly Brewers/AW PR

Adam Noble, director of Resolution Pubs, which runs the Jolly Brewers and the New Inn, said: "I think most pubs are perfectly placed for it. They have car parking space, they have plenty of space inside, it's a way out of not being closed."

James Watt, founder of the BrewDog craft beer chain, which has a bar in Queen Street in Norwich, posted on social media: "We would like to offer our closed @BrewDog venues to help with a quick roll out of the vaccine. For free.

"We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators, separate rooms for vaccinations and an ace team who can help organise. We want to help."

The post was tagged to health secretary Matt Hancock and Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Ms Sturgeon replied: "Thank you. I'll pass this on to our vaccination team."

Mr Hancock has not yet responded.



