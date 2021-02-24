Part of the solution or unfair? What our readers think of the vaccine passport debate

Published: 2:28 PM February 24, 2021

The government is holding a review into whether vaccine passports should be introduced - Credit: Denise Bradley

Public opinion in Norfolk is split over whether vaccine passports should be introduced as part of England's roadmap out of lockdown.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced the government is holding a review into the possible use of vaccine passports in everyday life to gain access to pubs, venues and events as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The results of the review, which is being led by minister of the cabinet office Michael Gove, are not expected to be announced for some weeks. We asked our readers whether they would support the use of vaccine certificates to allow entry into pubs, clubs and other venues.

Prime minister Boris Johnson giving his speech to parliament, in in the House of Commons, London, about setting out the road map for easing coronavirus restrictions across England. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire - Credit: House of Commons/PA Wire

Some including Sonya Gilbert said yes if it meant people could "do something [they] enjoy" while Sandra Louise said: "Yes. People moaned about ID cards. But now it’s normal. Let’s have Covid passports."

Tony Stubbs said: "Yes, we have to workout what the new normal will be. The old days have gone and we have to come together and work on how to get on with the future. Tweeting that it's not fair as 'we never had to do this' or 'in the old days' just is not relevant. Either be part of the cure or live in the past that now has gone."

Chris Rose said: "Yes, it would also influence my decision as to visit that pub! The idea that I might be standing in a bar next to a Covid-19 carrier is very frightening."

But others were quick to disagree with the idea, highlighting the potential for discrimination and forgery of passes.

Leanne Holden, asked: "Surely this is discrimination to people that can't [have] or refuse the vaccine?"

Kate Head said: "If people who wanted the vaccine have been vaccinated they why are they worried about those who can’t or decide not to have it?"

Allen Salter pointed out any system would need to be carefully considered and said: "I'm okay with it, but it would require exemption certificates​ for those that can't have the jab."

Mr Johnson has said that those who cannot have or refuse to take the vaccination may be able to show a negative coronavirus test result instead.

Mr Johnson has said the government is considering whether to introduce vaccine passports. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images



