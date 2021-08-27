Murders, ghosts and bus crashes - myths and legends from Norfolk pubs

Published: 12:05 PM August 27, 2021

It used to be said that Norwich had a pub for every day of the year and a church for each week - the truth was, when it came to pubs, it had many more.

And despite a number of closures across the county, Norfolk is still home to plenty of great watering holes.

But, according to a book soon to be published, what tales lay behind the bars of our county's drinking establishments?

Gardeners Arms – Norwich

Some say the building dates back as far as 1530, and the pub has the grisly nickname 'The Murderers'.

In 1895 the then-landlord’s daughter Millie moved into the pub, away from her estranged husband Frank Miles.

After a row, he returned to the pub and murdered Millie with a ‘bung picker’ (a tool used in the brewery where he worked).

He immediately gave himself up at a police station and was committed for trial on a charge of murder, where he was sentenced to hang, though the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Miles served 10 years before applying for parole – he died of a heart attack while the case was being heard.

Maids Head Hotel – Norwich

The Maid's Head Hotel, Tombland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Originally owned by bishops in the days of William the Conqueror and dating back to Norman times, the Tombland pub received a visit from Queen Elizabeth I in 1587, who stayed overnight.

The pub is mentioned in the Paston Letters, written by the eponymous family from Paston in north Norfolk, who lived from the 14th to the 17th centuries.

It is supposedly haunted by the ghost of an elderly man believed to be a former mayor of the town, who has been seen in the courtyard.

The shadow of a maid has also been reported, whose presence is detected by a musty smell of lavender.

Today, it is a popular hotel.

The Mischief – Norwich

Evening News pub of the week the Mischief pub on Fye Bridge Street, Norwich. Jack Potter. Photo: Steve Adams

This pub's swinging sign was knocked down by a swerving bus, so the owners held a competition in 2012 asking people to come up with ideas for a unique sign, with a prize of £1,000.

The winner came up with a triangle of 10 acrobatic mice standing on each other’s shoulders – he was inspired by the collective noun for mice being a mischief.

Scole Inn – Scole

Scole Inn, Norfolk - Credit: citizenside.com

Dating from 1655 and built as a coaching inn, this pub and Grade I-listed building was formerly called the White Hart.

It was believed to once have had the largest pub sign ever known costing £1,057 to make.

The sign, which depicted mythological and biblical characters carved from wood, remained in place for almost 150 years until it was taken down in 1795.

Famous people reputed to have stayed at the inn include Charles II, Nell Gwynn and Nelson with Lady Hamilton.

The pub is said to be haunted by a woman called Emma who was murdered there by her husband because he thought she had been unfaithful to him.

She appears wearing a grey dress and bonnet and is always crying.

Another spirit reputed to haunt the place is highwayman John Belcher who, when pursued by the authorities, is said to have ridden up the great staircase before escaping from the top floor.

He manifests himself occasionally and the rattle of horses’ hoofs are heard at the rear of the pub.

Wild Man – Norwich

This pub's name refers to Peter, a feral child found in Hanover, in Germany, around 1725 and brought to the English court by Queen Caroline of Ansbach.

Interest was lost in him when he failed to learn to speak, and he was put in the care of a farmer in Hertfordshire.

Peter was a roamer, however, and in 1751, reached Norwich, where he was confined as a vagrant in the Bridewell.

When it caught fire, he was rescued and sent back to the farmer who made him a collar giving his address in case of further wandering.

All stories are from The Myths and Legends of Britain's Pubs by Rodney Simmonds, which will be released at the end of August and priced at £9.99.