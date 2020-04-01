Search

Advanced search

Video

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

PUBLISHED: 16:54 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 01 April 2020

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A pub landlord in Norwich has been forced to pour 60 gallons of beer down the drain due to measures to curtail coronavirus.

The Murderers/Gardeners Arms pub on Timberhill, Norwich, which has seen beer wastage due to coronavirus social distancing. Photo ; Steve AdamsThe Murderers/Gardeners Arms pub on Timberhill, Norwich, which has seen beer wastage due to coronavirus social distancing. Photo ; Steve Adams

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers on Timber Hill, said the biggest quantity of beer he had previously thrown away was around four gallons.

Mr Cutter is not alone - the wastage is because the real ale he stocks has an optimum quality shelf life of around one week and, with the pub shut for the foreseeable future because of the pandemic, it has now become undrinkable, a situation which many landlords will face.

He said: “The beer had been sat there for two weeks so it had gone off. I had needed something to do so I thought I would get rid of it and give it all a good clean. There was no easy way to do it so the beer was thrown down the drain and it was difficult to know what to do as I don’t normally get wasted beer.

“It was sad to throw it away as someone has spent a lot of time brewing it and put a lot of love into the beer. In any case wastage is sad but to see that quantity thrown down the drain is even sadder.”

New measures means pubs can dispose of wasted beer without a brewery representative while social distancing is in place. Picture: Getty Images / iStockphotoNew measures means pubs can dispose of wasted beer without a brewery representative while social distancing is in place. Picture: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Normally, if landlords dispose of large quantities of beer it must be overseen by a brewery representative.

This is because duty - known as ullage in the pub industry - does not need to be paid if beer is thrown away with good reason, such as spoiling.

But due to social distancing and government guidelines to fight coronavirus, brewery representatives are no longer making visits.

Instead brewers, under a new temporary measure introduced by the HMRC, can appoint the publican or an agreed person to get rid of spoilt beer.

If beer is correctly disposed of duty known as ullage does not have to be paid. Picture: Getty Images /iStockphotoIf beer is correctly disposed of duty known as ullage does not have to be paid. Picture: Getty Images /iStockphoto

But brewers must keep evidence of the wastage, with the government accepting video as a form of proof.

Mr Cutter shared footage of the disposal at the Murderers and said: “Lots of people can’t bring themselves to do it. If lockdown lasts for three months all the beer in my cellar will go out of date. Beer kegs have a shelf life of not much more than three months while my other kegs will last for one month maximum.”

Martin Ward, vice chairman of the Norwich and Norfolk branch of CAMRA, said: “From a drinking perspective it is a shame but from a business perspective you’ve got to get rid of beer as the lines will get clogged up - and there’s a lot of beer sitting in pubs in the current situation.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Can I take my dog on two walks a day? Coronavirus pet questions answered

Many owners have been left wondering how they can walk their dog properly during the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island due to coronavirus pandemic

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This Norfolk deli has been named the best in East Anglia

Mark & Rosie Kacary run the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Poundland closes 100 branches – including in Norfolk

Poundland in the Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn, is closing due to coronavirus. Pic: Archant
Drive 24