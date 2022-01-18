Pub near Dereham has its first winners of steak-eating challenge

Alistair Burny and Andy Clarke during the Darbys Macho Steak Challenge - Credit: Darbys Pub

Two men have become the first to beat a Swanton Morley pub's steak-eating challenge.

The Macho Steak Challenge at Darbys Pub was introduced on January 12 and required entrants to eat a 38-ounce Tomahawk steak and sides in an hour.

And champion munchers Andy Clarke, owner of Big Andy's Gym, and Alistair Burny were the first to succeed.

Mr Clarke finished in just 41 minutes and 28 seconds and Mr Burny finished exactly one minute after at 42 minutes and 28 seconds.

Alistair Burny and Andy Clarke after beating the Darbys Macho Steak Challenge - Credit: Darbys Pub

Mr Clarke, who lives in Swanton Morley, recently came second at the International Strongman Competition.

The challenge costs £55 to enter and includes sides of onion rings, chips, fried mushrooms and tomatoes, sauce and one drink.

Those who can beat the challenge receive an 'I beat the Darbys macho challenge' t-shirt.

Bookings must be made before 9pm on Monday to do the challenge on Wednesday. The challenge must be done between 12pm and 2.30pm and 6pm and 8.30pm.

The pub opened in May of 2021 and has seen a spike in footfall after the introduction of the challenge.