The 30 Norfolk pubs offering FREE BEER in January

A number of pubs across Norfolk are giving away free drinks to customers during January.

More than 1,000 venues across the country - including 30 in Norfolk - are offering beverages on the house as part of the 'Cheer Up January' campaign.

Between January 2-19, punters can claim a free tipple by visiting a participating pub and showing a downloadable drinks voucher on your mobile phone to staff.

Beer and cider options include a pint of Stella Artois, Guinness, Amstel, Carling or Strongbow, while Gordon's pink gin and tonic is also included in the offer.

Alcohol-free options are also available, including Britvic J20, Heineken 0.0 and Rekorderlig alcohol-free.

Leased and tenanted pub business Ei Publican Partnerships is running the promotion.

Managing director Nick Light said: "January is often seen as one of the least enjoyable months of the year, but we want to change that.

"We're giving away up to 100,000 free drinks to say Happy New Year to our customers and encouraging people to visit their local pub to socialise with other members of the community."

Participating pubs include:

- Brickmakers, Sprowston Road, Norwich

- Woodman Old Catton, North Walsham Road, Norwich

- Maid's Head, Spixworth Road, Norwich

- Nelson Norwich, Nelson Street, Norwich

- Belle Vue Norwich, St. Philips Road, Norwich

- Walnut Tree Shades Norwich, Old Post Office Court, Norwich

- Chestnut Tree, Reepham Road, Norwich

- Farmhouse, Colman Road, Norwich

- Fiveways Norwich, Gipsy Lane, Norwich

- Crown, Norwich Road, Norwich

- Oak Tree, Ipswich Road, Norwich

- Longe Arms, Crostwick Lane, Spixworth

- Cellar House, Eaton Street, Eaton

- White Horse, North Walsham Road, Crostwick

- Queen's Head, Norwich Road, Hethersett

- The Ram Inn, The Street, Brundall

- Rising Sun, Wroxham Road, Coltishall

- Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge, Acle

- Black Swan, Black Swan Loke, North Walsham

- White Swan, Church Street, North Walsham

- Crown, East Cliff, Sheringham

- Millwright Arms, Shipdham Road, Dereham

- White Lodge, London Road, Attleborough

- Bell Hemsby, The Street, Hemsby

- Bear & Bells, Old Market, Beccles

- King's Arms, West Road, Caister-on-Sea

- Tramway Hotel, Lowestoft Road, Gorleston

- Maid's Head, Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn

- Queen Victoria, Lynn Road, Snettisham

- Rampant Horse, Queens Road, Fakenham