Search

Advanced search

The 30 Norfolk pubs offering FREE BEER in January

PUBLISHED: 11:53 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 31 December 2019

Selected pubs across Norfolk are offering free drinks in Janaury. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Selected pubs across Norfolk are offering free drinks in Janaury. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Archant

A number of pubs across Norfolk are giving away free drinks to customers during January.

More than 1,000 venues across the country - including 30 in Norfolk - are offering beverages on the house as part of the 'Cheer Up January' campaign.

Between January 2-19, punters can claim a free tipple by visiting a participating pub and showing a downloadable drinks voucher on your mobile phone to staff.

Beer and cider options include a pint of Stella Artois, Guinness, Amstel, Carling or Strongbow, while Gordon's pink gin and tonic is also included in the offer.

Alcohol-free options are also available, including Britvic J20, Heineken 0.0 and Rekorderlig alcohol-free.

Leased and tenanted pub business Ei Publican Partnerships is running the promotion.

Managing director Nick Light said: "January is often seen as one of the least enjoyable months of the year, but we want to change that.

"We're giving away up to 100,000 free drinks to say Happy New Year to our customers and encouraging people to visit their local pub to socialise with other members of the community."

Participating pubs include:

- Brickmakers, Sprowston Road, Norwich

- Woodman Old Catton, North Walsham Road, Norwich

- Maid's Head, Spixworth Road, Norwich

- Nelson Norwich, Nelson Street, Norwich

- Belle Vue Norwich, St. Philips Road, Norwich

- Walnut Tree Shades Norwich, Old Post Office Court, Norwich

- Chestnut Tree, Reepham Road, Norwich

- Farmhouse, Colman Road, Norwich

- Fiveways Norwich, Gipsy Lane, Norwich

- Crown, Norwich Road, Norwich

You may also want to watch:

- Oak Tree, Ipswich Road, Norwich

- Longe Arms, Crostwick Lane, Spixworth

- Cellar House, Eaton Street, Eaton

- White Horse, North Walsham Road, Crostwick

- Queen's Head, Norwich Road, Hethersett

- The Ram Inn, The Street, Brundall

- Rising Sun, Wroxham Road, Coltishall

- Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge, Acle

- Black Swan, Black Swan Loke, North Walsham

- White Swan, Church Street, North Walsham

- Crown, East Cliff, Sheringham

- Millwright Arms, Shipdham Road, Dereham

- White Lodge, London Road, Attleborough

- Bell Hemsby, The Street, Hemsby

- Bear & Bells, Old Market, Beccles

- King's Arms, West Road, Caister-on-Sea

- Tramway Hotel, Lowestoft Road, Gorleston

- Maid's Head, Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn

- Queen Victoria, Lynn Road, Snettisham

- Rampant Horse, Queens Road, Fakenham

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The driver of a red Ford Focus has died after a collision with a white DAF lorry on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture Google.

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hundreds left without power for hours

A large area west of Norwich was affected by the power outage. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Road closed after collision between van and car

Police are on the scene at the B1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The driver of a red Ford Focus has died after a collision with a white DAF lorry on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture Google.

‘He has been in the mix for a possible return to Dortmund’ – German football expert reveals interest in City boss

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been linked to Borussia Dortmund Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Road closed after collision between van and car

Police are on the scene at the B1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Castle Quarter boss calls for empty shop units to be filled with ‘pop-up galleries and street food’

Robert Bradley, Castle Quarter centre manager. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists