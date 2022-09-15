Former Norfolk protection officer's tribute to the Queen

David Reeve, long-standing Chairman of the Sandringham Flower Show, served as the Royal Family's protection officer for 10 years and shared his admiration for the Duke of Edinburgh in a tribute following his passing. - Credit: IAN BURT

The former head of Norfolk's Royal Protection Squad has described the late Queen as an honourable lady with a terrific sense of fun.

Chief Supt David Reeve was responsible for the safety of the Queen and her family for 10 years until his retirement from the force in 2000. He remained in contact with the Royal Family afterwards.

Mr Reeve, now 76, said: "She was a very happy person and she was always good fun, so I sometimes played tricks on her.

"She always took it in good heart, she was a joy to be with."

As head of the Royal Protection Squad, David Reeve was responsible for the safety of the Queen and members of the Roy6al Family during their stays in Norfolk

Mr Reeve remembered accompanying the Queen on a visit to a farm, which grew parsnips.

"I love parsnips, but I was in there for ages and I never got offered any," he went on. "The Queen turned up and was given a box of lovely new ones.

"So I put some rotten parsnips in her car, I swapped the new ones for some really maggoty ones."

The ruse was discovered while the Queen's Limo was making its way back to Sandringham, when Her Majesty and her lady in waiting were overcome by the smell coming from the boot.

Mr Reeve reluctantly handed over the correct box of parsnips to a highly-amused Queen.

"She just loved life, she clearly loved her dogs, her horses and the countryside immensely," he said.

"Myself and the other estate workers always tried to keep her updated about people who were having a bad time, those who were having a good time of it.

"She always seemed to be bang up to date with what was happening locally in Norfolk."

David Reeve, former head of the e Royal Protection Squad in his garden in Norfolk

Mr Reeve said his work had brought him into contact with the Queen at difficult times, such as the outbreak of the first Gulf War or the news breaking that Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, were to separate.

"Even in private, I never heard her make any comments or remarks indiscreetly," he said. "Whatever the situation was, I never heard her make any comments that revealed her thoughts, she was always very discreet in the presence of people like myself.

"She was the epitome of diplomacy. There was never any time you'd think: 'She shouldn't have said that.

"That's what's made her so loved, even to people who are indifferent towards the monarchy. She was the most honourable lady you could have.

"I have got nothing but the fullest admiration and respect for a lady who right to the end was loyal to her country and the Commonwealth.

A sea of floral tributes to the Queen left by mourners at Sandringham

"It might seem strange to use the word professional, but that's what she was, it reflects her total dedication."

Mr Reeve said the Queen was very caring and had comforted him and his wife Cynthia after one of their dogs died at a young age.

He added one of his treasured memories was of a personal letter the Queen had signed and sent him, thanking him for sending his condolences after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

Prince Charles and the chairman, David Reeve, right, at the Sandringham Flower Show.

During his police career and after retirement, when he has been chairman of the Sandringham Flower Show, Mr Reeve has also got to know King Charles III, who attends the event each year and takes a keen interest in the running of the day.

Mr Reeve said the almost unprecedented drought and heatwave had been a topic of conversation when the King toured exhibits at this year's Sandringham Flower Show in July.

He said he told King Charles this summer had emphasised warnings the future king had been sounding since the 1970s about climate change.

"He's a very caring man and a very sensitive man," he said. "His knowledge base is very broad and I've often heard conversations with people who are supposed to be the experts when he's known more than they have."







