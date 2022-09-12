The Norfolk projects which could be named after the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II and (inset) the Great Yarmouth river crossing and Long Stratton bypass - Credit: PA/Norfolk County Council

There is no shortage of landmarks, buildings and projects large and small which were named after the Queen in her lifetime.

From London’s Crossrail project the Elizabeth Line to the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge river crossing at Dartford to renaming the clock tower containing Big Ben the Elizabeth Tower.

Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington station in London in May 2022 - Credit: PA

Following her death there is likely to be a fresh spate of moves to cement the late monarch’s legacy by naming things after her, everything from street names to multi-million pound infrastructure.

Norfolk currently has no major projects named Queen Elizabeth, so what future schemes could be named in her honour?

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Accident and Emergency entrance - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn is named after Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, rather than Queen Elizabeth II.

With 1,528 props supporting its roof, the hospital trust submitted a bid to be one of eight new hospital building schemes across England.

Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said: “We are all lobbying for a complete rebuild, so the rebuilt hospital could be renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Her Majesty’s honour.”

The Norfolk Boreas wind farm could have up to 156 turbines - Credit: Mike Page

Queen Elizabeth II wind farm

One forward-looking way of honouring the late Queen could be to name a major new offshore green energy generation project after her, with Norfolk set to be the home of a new large wind farm 50 miles off its coast.

Pre-construction work on Swedish energy giant Vattenfall Norfolk Boreas wind farm has begun with the scheme eventually consisting of up to 156 turbines.

An artist's impression of the Hall Lane bridge - Credit: Norfolk Homes

Queen Elizabeth II bypass

The Long Stratton bypass has been long mooted but council bosses still hope building work can finally start in early 2024, with the new road open by the end of 2025.

The Department for Transport last year pledged £26.2m towards the cost of the two-and-a-half mile A140 single carriageway bypass.

Would a stretch of tarmac however popular with local residents be a fitting honour to the late Queen?

Artist impression of the planned Norwich Western Link - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The Norwich Western Link

Similarly but far more controversial would be naming this planned but hotly contested road expansion after her.

Norfolk County Council wants to build the 3.8-mile road to connect the A1067 Fakenham Road and the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 to the west of Norwich.

Opponents say it would be environmentally damaging and damage the Wensum valley.

Great Yarmouth's third river crossing is under construction and will open in 2023 - Credit: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council

Queen Elizabeth Bridge

Naming it after the late monarch was one of the suggestions in a public consultation to name Great Yarmouth's new £120m third river crossing.

Norfolk County Council asked people to come up with ideas with another that proved popular being ‘Nelson Bridge’ after Norfolk's greatest seafaring hero.

Honorary alderman Mick Castle suggested the bridge, due to open early next year, could be named the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, though he felt ‘New Harbour Bridge’ would be the ideal name "because essentially that's what is."

The Sir Thomas Browne statue on Hay Hill, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Hay Hill, Norwich

The historic Hay Hill area of Norwich city centre is set to undergo a major revamp to make it more attractive to businesses and to visitors.

The proposed makeover for the central square.could include the removal of controversial statues, including a brain sculpture dedicated to thinker Thomas Browne. Water features, extra plants and a more open space are proposed.

The name Hay Hill has a long history but could it become the Queen Elizabeth II square?

Proposals have been put forward for a new dental school at the UEA - Credit: Mike Page

Queen Elizabeth II Dental School

Plans are at an early stage but a new dentistry school is planned at the University of East Anglia to ease a dentist shortage.

Mr Baker, the MP for North Norfolk, is among those backing the project.

He said: “If we were granted a UEA dental training school, another Norfolk campaign, it would be fitting to be known as the Queen Elizabeth II Dental school - the newest and largest in the East of England.”

Images showing how the East Norwich Masterplan plans could look - Credit: Archant

East Norwich Masterplan and Carrow House

This potential multi-million pound development of part of Norwich, which council leaders say would create 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs, would create a whole new district to the city that would require a name.

The area includes the former Colman's and Britvic Carrow Works site, the Deal Ground/May Gurney site at Trowse and the Utilities Site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham.

The Burlingham Estate, near Acle, could be turned into a country park - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Queen Elizabeth II Country Park

Norfolk County Council owns the 3,000 acre Burlingham Estate, near Acle, and has been discussing how best to use the site for several years.

Described as a “once in a lifetime” chance, it could become a new country park, with the council saying it wants to boost health and wellbeing, mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss and create a recreational space valued by future generations.”

Broadland Business Park which could become the site of a new railway station - Credit: Mike Page

Queen Elizabeth II railway station

Hopes for a new £20m railway station on the edge of Norwich were rekindled earlier this year.

In 2016, Broadland District Council explored the idea of a new station at the Broadland Business Park.

The plans stalled but this year a further feasibility study was carried out. Development would take years and finally construction - at a potential cost of £20m - wouldn’t be until 2028 so this wouldn't be a quick way to honour the former Queen.

King Edward VII Academy in King's Lynn - the only Norfolk school named after a monarch - Credit: Archant

Queen Elizabeth schools

There are currently just five schools in the UK bearing the Queen’s name. However with more than a dozen new schools likely to be needed in Norfolk over the next 10 years could any of them be named in her honour?

Primary schools are predicted to be needed in Thetford, Hellesdon, Long Stratton, Attleborough and Poringland with a new secondary school in needed in north Norwich.

Norfolk currently has one school named after a monarch - King Edward VII Academy in King’s Lynn.