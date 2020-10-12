Search

New programme launched to support young unpaid carers

PUBLISHED: 22:21 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 22:21 12 October 2020

Alison Easton, chief operations officer at Norfolk Family Carers. Picture: East of England Co-op

Alison Easton, chief operations officer at Norfolk Family Carers. Picture: East of England Co-op

Archant

Young carers across Norfolk are set to benefit from a new mental health and wellbeing programme thanks to a grant from the East of England Co-op.

The funding will enable a new activity-based project for young carers aged between five and 11, and 12 and 18-years-old.

The new activities, including drawing, animation and creative cooking, will help reach 200 young carers.

Working with The Garage in Norwich, young carers will also get the chance to express feelings and emotions through a songwriting and music project.

Alison Easton, chief operations officer at Norfolk Family Carers, said: “A chance to offer respite and new activities that can be used to help manage wellbeing and poor mental health, or the chance to attend tailored support sessions, is key to helping the youngsters manage stress and anxiety plus build resilience and coping strategies.”

East of England Co-op is also providing funding for Norfolk Family Carers to support to young people caring for loved ones living with autism.

