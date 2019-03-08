TV presenter Simon Thomas set 'half-time challenge' by Farke

A surprise challenge set by Daniel Farke is in store for TV presenter Simon Thomas.

Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise

Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas was on Soccer AM this morning with his nine-year-old son, Ethan, to take part in a volley challenge for Blood Cancer Awareness month.

The 46-year-old lost his wife Gemma, who was 40, to acute myeloid leukaemia in 2017 and has been taking part in 30 days of challenges to raise awareness.

However, an unexpected challenge was set during the show by the Canaries head coach who appeared on a surprise video message.

Daniel Farke promised 'a suprise' at the Norwich v Man City today. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Daniel Farke promised 'a suprise' at the Norwich v Man City today. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Speaking from Norwich City's training ground in Colney, Mr Farke revealed "another challenge" would await the father and son at half-time during the Norwich City and Man City match at Carrow Road tonight.

Mr Farke said: "Hope I find you well. I've got a surprise for you. Your day's not over, there's another challenge for you. "You better come along to Carrow Road tonight and we have something special for you at half-time. See you there, mate."

Mr Thomas and Ethan were then whisked away by a waiting car to take them straight to the ground.

Mr Thomas published a book in June called Love Interrupted: Navigating Grief One Day at a Time about grief.