'Overwhelming' tribute to Queen with thousands of flowers at Sandringham

Floral tributes outside the gates at Sandringham following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The sea of flowers at Sandringham swelled after 30,000 mourners headed there in one day, as the King's representative in the county hailed Norfolk's "overwhelming" tribute to the Queen.

And, with millions expected to head to London in the days ahead, when the late monarch's coffin will lie in state before her funeral on Monday (September 19), Greater Anglia bosses are discussing whether extra capacity will be needed on trains.

Floral tributes outside the gates at Sandringham following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A steady stream of mourners have been signing books of condolence set up by councils, while floral tributes have been left at council offices across the county.

But Sandringham - the Norfolk home so beloved by The Queen - is where thousands of mourners have left bouquets.

Police had to put road closures in place, to try to alleviate the pressure caused by the sheer numbers heading to Sandringham.

Lady Dannatt at Sandringham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lady Dannatt, MBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk - King Charles III's representative in the county - was at Sandringham's Norwich Gate on Monday, where a further 30,000 visitors headed in just one day.

Lady Dannatt said: "It's completely overwhelming. I am absolutely blown away by the sheer number of floral tributes and the wonderfully poignant messages on each.

"I wish I could stay here for hours to read each and every one. I love the pictures of horses and the drawings by the children.

"It's the messages of love for Her Majesty The Queen which really hit hard and also the messages of great support for His Majesty The King.

"That's something that's so important. The Queen, more than anything else, wanted a continuity and she's achieved that.

Floral tributes outside the gates at Sandringham following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"He spoke so movingly on Friday night. We were blessed with a wonderful, wonderful Queen and I really believe, from the bottom of my heart, we will be blessed with a wonderful, wonderful King."

Lady Dannatt will be heading to London to see the Queen lying in state on Friday and will be attending the Westminster Abbey funeral on Monday.

Floral tributes outside the gates at Sandringham following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

London will experience “unprecedented travel demand” in the coming days as people visit the capital to pay their respects to the Queen, transport bosses warned.

Hotels in London have seen an increase in bookings ahead of the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall in central London from Wednesday for four days.

It is understood that discussions are ongoing over whether extra rail services will be provided from Norfolk to the capital.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said, “Many people from across the country will wish to travel in the coming days to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the rail industry is working hard to enable people to do that.

"However, we would urge people to check service details before travelling and to be prepared for very busy trains and stations."

Floral tributes outside the gates at Sandringham following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With the day of the Queen's funeral declared a national holiday, schools will be shut.

Norfolk County Council confirmed its libraries, museums and recycling centres will close that day.

Mourners on why they headed to Sandringham

Thousands of mourners have been journeying to Sandringham to leave tributes, following the Queen's death last Thursday.

David and Mary Taylor. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Among them were David and Mary Taylor, who had travelled from Wymondham to pay their respects.

Mr Taylor said: "We just thought we'd come and put some flowers down and say thank you very for the Queen's service for 70 years.

"I'm quite a royalist, but I didn't realise just how much of one I am until now, when she's gone."

Mrs Taylor said: "It's quite overwhelming and the smell of all the flowers is absolutely lovely."

Luke Fox and Megan Long - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Megan Long, from Attleborough, said: "The Queen was the patron of Girl Guiding. I run the 1st Barnham Broom Brownie unit and we just wanted to pay our respects.

"When I was four, she came to Norwich for a service and I gave her flowers.

"I think Charles is going to be absolutely fine. I think he's going to follow in her footsteps."

Luke Fox, from Attleborough said: "It feels sombre. It's really nice to see people show their respects and gratitude for a unique monarch."

Anne Watson with her daughter Gemma Costello and granddaughters Gracie and Dolcie. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Anne Watson said: "I've come to pay tribute to our lovely Queen. It makes me saddened, but happy as well - mixed emotions."

Her daughter Gemma Costello said: "We really like King Charles. We like what he stands for. He's very good with nature and things like that. He'll be good for the country."

Floral tributes outside the gates at Sandringham following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



