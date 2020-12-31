Hundreds left without power for hours

Hundreds of residents across seven Norfolk postcodes were left without power for almost five hours during a power cut near Norwich.

UK Power Networks received more than 80 calls from 4.59pm on Monday, December 30, after power went off in a large area west of the city.

Homes in Hethersett, Wymondham, Hardingham and the surrounding areas were all affected by the incident.

Residents of seven Norfolk postcode areas were affected, including NR1 8, NR9 3, NR9 4, NR9 5, NR16 1, NR16 2 and NR18 0.

The cut was caused by a high-voltage overhead electricity line fault, say UK Power Networks.

Power was restored at 9.40pm, after residents had been in the dark for more than four-and-a-half hours.