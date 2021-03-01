Power cut hits more than 600 Norfolk homes

Published: 8:18 AM March 1, 2021

A power cut has affected 649 homes in the east of the county. - Credit: UK Power Networks

More than 600 homes in the east of the county were left without electricity after a power cut.

UK Power Networks said they were made aware of the issue at 7.30am on Monday, which initially knocked out power to 649 homes in parts including Acle, Salhouse, Rackheath and parts of the coast near Happisburgh and Sea Palling.

Control room workers were able to initially switch power back on for some people, but 415 people still had no electricity supply to their homes as of 8am.

Engineers are on their way to fix the issue, which is believed to have been caused by overhead cables which have come down.

UK Power Networks said they hoped to have the problem resolved by 10am, but warned "this may change later".

A statement added: "We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly."