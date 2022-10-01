News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in September

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:20 PM October 1, 2022
Four postcodes in Norfolk won the Postcode Lottery this month - Credit: DUSTIN SMITH/SKYWALL PHOTOGRAPH

Has someone been knocking at your door?

From Watton to Gorleston, streets across Norfolk and Waveney saw huge success with the People's Postcode Lottery in September. 

Four postcodes in and around the county were winners of the £1,000 daily prize last month. 

There were winners in Dereham (NR19 2QN), Gorleston (NR31 0DB), Bungay (NR35 2TQ) and Watton (IP25 6LN).

Every day, 20 postcodes across the UK are randomly selected to win.

People in those postcodes who purchased a ticket receive a £1,000 prize. 

Seven postcodes won £1,000 in August and seven won in July.

One couple in Marsham even won £30,000 in the April draw. 

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of the ticket money going to good causes.

