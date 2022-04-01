All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in March

There were 13 winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in March 2022. - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

Were you one of the lucky few?

From Holt to Harleston, streets across Norfolk raked in the cash with the Postcode Lottery last month.

17 postcodes in and around the county were winners of the £1,000 daily prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in March.

There were winners in Norwich (NR6 7QN, NR6 6LT), Taverham (NR8 6NN), Fleggburgh (NR29 3BB) Gorleston (NR31 7DS) Happisburgh (NR12 0QY), Walcott (NR12 0PE), Kessingland (NR33 7PL) and Somerleyton (NR32 5QW).

Other postcodes with winners included Holt (NR25 6BY), Harleston (IP20 9LQ), Mundham (NR14 6EH), Tacolneston (NR16 1BS), Attleborough (NR17 2HE) and Bawsey (PE32 1ER).

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

There were six £1,000 winners in February and 12 in January.

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of ticket money going to good causes.