All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for a previous winner in Thetford. - Credit: Archant

Are you one of the lucky winners?

Parts of Norfolk saw success with the Postcode Lottery in February.

Six postcodes were winners of the £1,000 daily prize by the People's Postcode Lottery last month.

There was one winner in Great Yarmouth (NR31 0DP), one in Gorleston (NR31 0PR), one in Sheringham (NR26 8YD), one in Thuxton (NR9 4QH), one in Carleton Rode (NR16 1NW) and one in Lingwood (NR13 4BZ).

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

There have also been big winners in the county with seven people in NR7 8HL in Sprowston scooping £30,000 on January 15.

There were 12 £1,000 winners in January 2022 and 11 in December 2021.

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of ticket money going to good causes.