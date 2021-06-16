Poppies blaze in fields before the storm
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Superstition had it if someone picked one, there would be a storm - it looks like someone already has judging by the weather forecast
Fields are ablaze again as the poppies bloom on the Norfolk coast. Bright red blooms glow in the summer sun as the wildflowers return.
The dazzling display delights locals and visitor alike as one of the county's amazing natural spectacles unfolds.
Writer Clement Scott coined the phrase Poppyland for the coastline between Cromer and Overstrand in the 1880s.
He wrote: “Neath the blue of the sky in the green of the corn, it is here that the regal red poppies are born."
Poppies are believed to have arrived in seed corn brought to our shores by neolithic farmers 5,000 years ago.
They have performed an amazing survival act, while many of our once-common wildflowers have been lost to intensive farming.
By the Middle Ages, the flower sported a clutch of names including thundercup and thunderflower.