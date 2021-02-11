Webinar will help parents keep their children safe from harm online

Published: 11:07 AM February 11, 2021

Parents can find out how to keep their children safe online at a free webinar.

It comes the day after a 36-year-old Norfolk roofer was jailed for 25 years for carrying out 96 sex crimes against children on social media.

David Wilson, of Kirstead, King's Lynn admitted inciting boys to engage in sexual activity, blackmail, causing children to look at sexual images and facilitating the sexual exploitation of children by sending on images of them.

While the charges related to 51 victims, police fear Wilson may have committed vile acts against hundreds more.

Today police are holding a free webinar for parents from 4 - 5pm. While the event was not arranged as a result of Wilson's sentencing, officers involved in the case say it highlights how any child could fall victim to

It comes at a time when children and young people are spending more time at home and more time online.

Det Supt Andy Coller of Norfolk police said: "We are acutely aware that families are under untold pressure at the moment, and we want them to know that we are here to support them in any way we can.,

"With children and young people spending so much more time online, particularly at the moment with schools closed again, it's essential that parents know what their children are up to online, who they're talking to and the sites they're visiting. This isn't easy of course but there are simple steps they can take and some trusted advice and information available, including this special webinar next week, which can help.

"I'd encourage any parent or carer to try to make the webinar if they can: our team will be able to answer any questions they might have and help them to protect their children online, as well as empower their children to keep themselves safe too."

Tory Rush, Norfolk Constabulary's safer school partnership support Worker, who is leading the webinar, said: "This is such a challenging time for young people and the internet provides something of a release for them, a way of interacting with others and socialising. This is fine but it's essential that parents promote the idea of safe socialising, chatting to only those they have met in person, gaming with only those people you know."

To join the webinar, click here.







