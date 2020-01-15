Delays after early morning crash closes busy road
PUBLISHED: 06:55 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:33 15 January 2020
Archant
A busy road has been closed in both directions after a crash.
Norfolk police have advised people to avoid the A10 Tottenhill in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning.
You may also want to watch:
They said police are on scene and diversions will be in place.
"Please avoid the area where possible," they said.
It comes just two days after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the A10 two miles up the road, at South Runcton.
Check our live traffic map for updates.
Comments have been disabled on this article.