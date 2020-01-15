Search

Delays after early morning crash closes busy road

PUBLISHED: 06:55 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:33 15 January 2020

The scene on the A10 near South Runcton after a crash on Monday, January 13. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

A busy road has been closed in both directions after a crash.

Norfolk police have advised people to avoid the A10 Tottenhill in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning.

They said police are on scene and diversions will be in place.

"Please avoid the area where possible," they said.

It comes just two days after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the A10 two miles up the road, at South Runcton.

