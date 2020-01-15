Delays after early morning crash closes busy road

The scene on the A10 near South Runcton after a crash on Monday, January 13. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A busy road has been closed in both directions after a crash.

A10 Tottenhill - Road closed in both directions due to rtc. Police on scene and diversions will be in place shortly. Please avoid the area where possible. #NorfolkRoads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 15, 2020

Norfolk police have advised people to avoid the A10 Tottenhill in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning.

They said police are on scene and diversions will be in place.

"Please avoid the area where possible," they said.

It comes just two days after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the A10 two miles up the road, at South Runcton.

