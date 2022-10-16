News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

‘Unacceptable’ - Police warn drivers to stop flouting road closure

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:44 AM October 16, 2022
The Thoroughfare in Harleston closed to all through traffic at all times

The Thoroughfare in Harleston is currently closed to all through traffic at all times - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Frustrated drivers have been warned to stop dangerously ignoring no entry signs during roadworks in a Norfolk town.

Police said motorists were driving around barriers and contravening no entry signs amid the closure of the main street through Harleston. 

It comes after all traffic was banned from The Thoroughfare at all times. 

Norfolk County Council, which is carrying out the town centre improvement work, said: “Unfortunately, safety concerns for both the general public and workforce have been raised regarding the entry of vehicles to load into the site of works at The Thoroughfare.

“Loading vehicles are typically large and with the restricted space due to the ongoing works, pose a danger to pedestrians and workers.”

In a warning to drivers, police said: “The Thoroughfare is currently closed to all through traffic at all times. Access for residents is by turning right from Church Street.

“It's not acceptable to go around the barrier from London Road direction as this means dangerously contravening no entry signs of Church Street.
 

South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing

Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Josephine McAllister arriving at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing for throwing a petrol bomb into

Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Portia, 16, remains in hospital after she collided with a car while driving her moped to the gym last week

Teen 'touch and go' in hospital after moped crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Carl Waller-Barrett at the Chipeez potato factory in Horsford 

Farming

Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon