Man ordered to pay back £115,000 after selling stolen goods
A man has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to repay over £115,000, after he sold stolen satellite navigation systems, power tools and clothing.
Dane Nutkin, 48, from Thetford, was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years for selling stolen items and ordered to repay over £115,000 in money he made illegally.
Nutkin will also undertake 240 hours unpaid work and 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement.
An investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit’s financial investigation team found that Nutkin had made significant amounts selling the stolen goods.
The items included satellite navigation systems, power tools and clothing.
At Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, March 4, he was ordered to pay back £115,093.25 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Financial Investigation Manager Leanne Middleton, from ERSOU’s financial investigations team, said: “The sums involved in Nutkin’s illicit activity demonstrate the extent of his operation and it was important that he was ordered to repay the money he’d made through illegal means.
“We’ll continue to work with forces across the region to ensure offenders pay back the money and assets they’ve made through unlawful means, even if they’ve already faced criminal proceedings.”
