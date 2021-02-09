Man punched repeatedly in face outside cinema
- Credit: Google Maps
A man in his 40s was repeatedly punched in the face during an attack outside of a town’s cinema.
Police were called to Thetford on Friday February 5, to reports that a man had been assaulted at around 2pm that day.
The victim was sitting in an area known as The Green, close to a cinema in Anchor Place, when he was approached by three unknown men.
After exchanging words, the men proceeded to attack the victim, punching him multiple times in the face.
The victim sustained serious facial injuries, requiring medical treatment, as a result of the assault.
You may also want to watch:
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Donna Quinn at Thetford police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/7774/21.
Most Read
- 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
- 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
- 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
- 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
- 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
- 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
- 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
- 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
- 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
- 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.