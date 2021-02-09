Man punched repeatedly in face outside cinema

Published: 2:28 PM February 9, 2021

A man in his 40s was repeatedly punched in the face during an attack outside of a town’s cinema.

Police were called to Thetford on Friday February 5, to reports that a man had been assaulted at around 2pm that day.

The victim was sitting in an area known as The Green, close to a cinema in Anchor Place, when he was approached by three unknown men.

After exchanging words, the men proceeded to attack the victim, punching him multiple times in the face.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries, requiring medical treatment, as a result of the assault.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Donna Quinn at Thetford police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/7774/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.