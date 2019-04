Missing man from Lowestoft found

Barry Cartwright has been found. Photo: Police Archant

A missing man from Lowestoft has been found.

Barry Cartwright, 41, was last seen near his home address within the town at about 10pm on March 30.

But following a public appeal, Norfolk police said on Monday, April 1, Mr Cartwright had been located.