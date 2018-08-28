Poll

Is your child safe when playing Fortnite? Norfolk Police warn parents

Fortnite was created by American developers Epic Games. Picture: Epic Games Archant

Police have issued a safety warning about the world’s most popular game, Fortnite.

With more than 125 million players since its launch in 2017, youngsters have been playing the free-to-play game across all gaming platforms.

The game allows players to talk to each other without age checks or screenings.

Norfolk Police have launched an online information pack that can help parents understand the dangers of the game.

Inspector Bex Brown said: “Technology is ever evolving and it can sometimes be quite difficult for families to keep up with the new games and apps available to our children every day.

“Therefore we have published a series of guides to some of the most popular online trends in order to provide young people and their parents with the information they need to enjoy the virtual playground responsibly and respectfully.”

The game sees 100 players dropped into a battlefield to compete until one is left.

To view the guide go to www.norfolk.police.uk

