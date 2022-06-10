Police chiefs will discuss rural crime concerns at community briefing

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford will speak at a rural crime briefing on June 21 at Tivetshall St Margaret - Credit: Denise Bradley

Countryside communities can discuss their rural crime concerns with Norfolk police chiefs at a public meeting later this month.

Norfolk's chief constable Paul Sanford will be joined by police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie for the rural crime briefing near Diss on June 21.

Other officers attending include PC Chris Shelley from the Operation Randall rural crime team, and Insp Ian Cox and Sgt Matt Paine of the Community Safety Operational Unit.

There will be presentations on work being done to tackle rural crime across the county, followed by opportunities to discuss individual concerns with key members of the constabulary.

Although it is an informal event and booking is not essential, organisers asked anyone planning to attend to email OperationRandall@norfolk.police.uk so they can keep track of numbers.

The rural crime briefing takes place from 2pm-4pm on June 21 at Camelia Barn, Pipistrelle Farm, Rectory Road, Tivetshall St Margaret, NR15 2EJ.

Later in the year, another event is scheduled on October 5 at Glebe Farm Barn, Church Lane, Gressenhall, near Dereham.