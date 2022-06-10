News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Police chiefs will discuss rural crime concerns at community briefing

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 11:12 AM June 10, 2022
Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford will speak at a rural crime briefing on June 21 at Tivetshall St Margaret

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford will speak at a rural crime briefing on June 21 at Tivetshall St Margaret - Credit: Denise Bradley

Countryside communities can discuss their rural crime concerns with Norfolk police chiefs at a public meeting later this month.

Norfolk's chief constable Paul Sanford will be joined by police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie for the rural crime briefing near Diss on June 21.

Other officers attending include PC Chris Shelley from the Operation Randall rural crime team, and Insp Ian Cox and Sgt Matt Paine of the Community Safety Operational Unit.

There will be presentations on work being done to tackle rural crime across the county, followed by opportunities to discuss individual concerns with key members of the constabulary.

Although it is an informal event and booking is not essential, organisers asked anyone planning to attend to email OperationRandall@norfolk.police.uk so they can keep track of numbers.

The rural crime briefing takes place from 2pm-4pm on June 21 at Camelia Barn, Pipistrelle Farm, Rectory Road, Tivetshall St Margaret, NR15 2EJ.

Later in the year, another event is scheduled on October 5 at Glebe Farm Barn, Church Lane, Gressenhall, near Dereham.

Farming
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The iconic AC Cobra car

Norfolk firm takes legal action over classic sports car brand

Derin Clark

person
Shona Lidgey whose GP husband David vanished from home in June 2011

Wife's plea over Norfolk GP who vanished 11 years ago

Sarah Hussain

person
The bike and car meet-up event is being hosted by the Skydive Diner at Beccles Airfield on Sunday, June 12.

Days Out Guide

Classic car day coming to airfield this weekend

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Harford Hill Chalk Mine. Photo: Jack Wicks

Forbidden Norfolk: 6 places you CAN'T visit in the county

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon