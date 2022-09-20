News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk officers take part in country's biggest ever policing operation

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:42 PM September 20, 2022
Norfolk police officers travelled to London to assist the Metropolitan Police during the days following the Queen's death

Norfolk police officers travelled to London to assist the Metropolitan Police during the days following the Queen's death until her state funeral - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers from Norfolk have described what it was like to be part of the country's biggest single police operation.

More than 90 officers were part of the force supporting events in London and Sandringham following the death of the Queen which culminated in the state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Members of the force were involved in a number of tasks including people and bag searches and traffic management, with some getting the chance to meet the likes of David Beckham and speaker of the house, Lindsay Hoyle.

The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arriv

Huge crowds lined the streets of London for the Queen's funeral - Credit: PA

Deputy chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary, Simon Megicks, said: “Yesterday the country said goodbye to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"I’m exceptionally proud of the role policing has played in making this extraordinary state occasion so flawless and memorable.

“No amount of planning can cover for every eventuality however, the efforts of the police family and partners has, I believe, been exemplary over the last 11 days.

"I’m proud of the role we’ve played here in Norfolk.”

Officers were sent to London and the royal residence at Sandringham as part of well-established plans following the announcement of the Queen's death on Thursday, September 8.

Since then teams have been carrying out patrols alongside Metropolitan Police officers as well as colleagues from other forces across the country as thousands travelled to London to pay their respects.

Student police officers were deployed to Sandringham to assist with traffic control at the royal estate

Student police officers were deployed to Sandringham to assist with traffic control at the royal estate - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Traffic measures were in place at the Queen's royal estate in Norfolk, which saw more than an estimated 60,000 people visit, leaving a sea of floral tributes outside Norwich Gate.

Floral tributes left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk

Floral tributes left outside Norwich Gate at Sandringham - Credit: PA

PC Daniel Brock was one of the officers who worked in London over the last 11 days.

He said: “While there’s been lots of early starts and short turnarounds, it’s been a privilege and an honour to be able to be involved in this historic occasion alongside the Metropolitan Police and officers from other forces.

“We dealt with several challenging issues and a personal highlight for the team was walking down Whitehall at 4.30am on the day of the funeral to be met by thousands of people clapping, cheering and thanking all the officers for their work.”

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with t

One of the country's biggest ever policing operations sprung into action following the Queen's death - Credit: PA



