Road closed after collision on A1101
Published: 8:33 AM March 13, 2021
The A1101 has been closed following a road traffic collision.
Police are on the scene after a crash on the A1101 at the junction with Lakes End in Welney, on Saturday, March 13.
In a tweet this morning Norfolk Police said: “Police on scene following and RTC on the #A1101 at the junction with Lakes End in #Welney.
“The road is likely to be closed for some time - please use alternative routes if possible. #NorfolkRoads.”
