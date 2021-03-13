News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed after collision on A1101

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:33 AM March 13, 2021   
Police are on the scene after a crash on the A1101 at the junction with Lakes Eng in Welney.

Police are on the scene after a crash on the A1101 at the junction with Lakes Eng in Welney.

The A1101 has been closed following a road traffic collision. 

Police are on the scene after a crash on the A1101 at the junction with Lakes End in Welney, on Saturday, March 13. 

In a tweet this morning Norfolk Police said: “Police on scene following and RTC on the #A1101 at the junction with Lakes End in #Welney.  

“The road is likely to be closed for some time - please use alternative routes if possible. #NorfolkRoads.” 

